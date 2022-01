Morning Business Report: Drugmakers raise prices 6.6% on products early 2022

Drugmakers raised prices an average of 6.6% in the first weeks of the new year on cancer, diabetes, and other prescription medications. Around 150 drugmakers raised prices on 866 products in the U.S. through Jan 20.

WalletHub says 24% of respondents considered a large purchase anything that costs more than $100.

The average price of gas in the U.S continues to rise slightly again for the fifth consecutive week.