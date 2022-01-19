Morning Business Report: Disney is raising prices

Verizon and AT&T said they would delay the new 5G cellular service near some airports, adverting potentially devastating disruptions for passengers.

U.S. companies are expected to pay an average 3.4% raise to workers in 2022. This growth would be higher than in 2020 and 2021. All types of positions are considered, regardless of seniority.

Stocks had the worst day this year, with the DOW losing 543 points.

Disney has raised prices in order to make up for the loss caused by the pandemic.