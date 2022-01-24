Morning Business Report: Conflict between Russia and Ukraine could negatively affect economy

The threat of a ground war between Russia and Ukraine could rattle financial markets in the future– this may cause natural-gas prices to spike and stocks to fall.

Department store Kohl’s was offered $9 billion to go private. This would reduce pressures to please the stock market.

The FDA approves expansion of antiviral drug used to combat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 sickness. Previously, this was only allowed for hospitalized patients.