Morning Business Report: Auto companies impacted by truckers protest in Canada

Auto companies are being impacted by the truckers protest in Canada. Truckers are blocking bridges making it harder to get parts there and back.

A judge rules that Hertz must make car theft complaint data public. CBS claims Hertz had wrongly accused some people, even those who didn’t rent a car from Hertz.

American Airlines to offer hot meals again as it lifts pandemic-era restrictions.