Morning Business Report: American gun sales continue to surge

U.S. life insurers made a large number of COVD-19 death-benefit payouts last year.

Target plans to add more to its curbside pickup. This fall, retailers will begin testing at select locations to add a Starbucks order for customers picking up items.

American gun sales continue to surge. Texas, Florida, California, and Pennsylvania all saw more than 1 million gun sales last year. The state with the fewest was Hawaii, with just 33 sales.

Pepper spray sales in big cities are spiking amid a rise in crime. The CEO of Mace Security says Asian-American women are purchasing pepper spray the most.