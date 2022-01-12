Morning Business Report: Airlines release COVID information amongst employees

Delta is pushing the CDC to reduce quarantine time to 5 days instead of 10. United Airlines reports no COVID-19 deaths among vaccinated employees in the past eight weeks. Around 3,000 United Airlines workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Bank of America is cutting overdrafts fees from $35 to $10 starting May. This revision is said to help those that are financially struggling.

The public relations firm Bospar says news of the Omicron outbreak didn’t effect Americans’ decisions to get vaccinated or get the booster, but it did cause a majority to cancel or change holiday plans. Around 35 percent of Americans are unsure if COVID is here to stay, nearly 35 percent expect it to be here forever.

In 2021, there were 20 separate billion-dollar weather disasters in the United States. Hurricane IDA was the most expensive at 75 billion dollars.