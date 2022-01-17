Morning Business Report: 15th annual Fjord Trends list 5 major changes that employees should adapt to

Accenture’s 15th annual Fjord Trends reports 5 major changes that businesses and employees should adapt to as society evolves.

Trends like immediate information and self-care are following this list as a way to promote better workplace conditions.

Americans are ending abundant thinking with concerns over supply chain issues effecting the environment.

Metaverse has gotten a lot of attention in the past year– it plans to create new jobs within the organization offering a new place to make money.