More than 12,000 dogs competing in this weekend’s Crossroads of Georgia Cluster Dog Show

The Crossroads of Georgia Cluster Dog Show is happening Thursday through Sunday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Crossroads of Georgia Cluster Dog Show is happening Thursday through Sunday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry.

More than 12,000 dogs are expected to compete, and all breeds are recognized by the American Kennel Club.

The Crossroads of Georgia Cluster Dog Show began in 1999 when the Macon Kennel Club partnered with the Southeast Alabama Kennel Club.

President of the Southeast Alabama Kennel Club, Jimmy Chambers, says the show is open to both amateur and professional trainers of all ages.

“It’s a lot of fun for an amateur even, because we’ve got a lot of professional people that do this for a living,” Chambers said. “My wife and I, we got started in it just as amateurs, and we’ve been doing it now since the 80s.”

The show, which is free to the public, features events such as the beauty competition, obedience trials, an obstacle course and the barn hunt. Vendors will also be at the dog show, selling everything from toys and treats to leashes and grooming products.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. each day. Events will be held in the Heritage Hall & Georgia Grown Building and McGill Building at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

Parking is also free.