More sunshine today in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure is keeping the sunshine over Middle Georgia this week.

Today

It was another mild morning around Middle Georgia as clear skies and temperatures in the lower 60s began the day. We will continue to see sunny skies all afternoon with only a couple of clouds developing. No rain is expected. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s around the region. Ambient winds will blow in from the northeast at about 8-12 mph during the peak hours of the afternoon. Gusts could reach speeds upwards of 20 mph.

Tonight the winds will back off a bit as well as shift more towards the east, coming in at about 5-10 mph from the east-northeast. Any clouds that developed in the afternoon will clear shortly after sunset, giving us clear skies the rest of the night. Lows will reach the lower 60s around the region.

Tomorrow

It will be sunny again for our Friday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s around the region. Ambient winds will come from the east at about 8-12 mph with gusts upwards of 20 mph. No rain is expected.

Clear skies will persist tomorrow night as well. Ambient winds will actually have a bit of a southerly component for a bit as they blow in from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph. Lows will again be in the lower 60s.

Tropics

Tropical Storm Fiona currently has sustained wind speeds of 50 mph, and it is moving due west at 13 mph. The current forecast has it making a northward turn once it reaches the island of Hispaniola. At this time it is not expected to reach hurricane strength before then. Models are hinting that it could stay out to sea, but it will depend heavily on how long the stationary front off the east coast hangs around.

