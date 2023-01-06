More sun on deck for Friday and Saturday; clouds and rain chances return Sunday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny skies will stick with Middle Georgia into the weekend before an incoming storm system brings clouds and shower chances Sunday.

Today

Sunny skies will stick with Middle Georgia today as high temperatures largely peak in the lower 60s. Winds will blow from the northwest at 5-10 mph with gusts pushing 15 mph. A few cirrus clouds may pass through late this afternoon and into the evening, but other than that Middle Georgia should remain cloud free.

Tonight skies will also remain clear as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s ahead of the sunrise tomorrow morning. Winds will blow from the west-northwest at around 5 mph. The Full Wolf Moon will be visible to all Middle Georgians tonight as a result of the clear conditions. It is the first full moon of 2023.

Tomorrow

The sun will hang with Middle Georgia all day tomorrow once again. High pressure will be moving through the region during the afternoon, and as a result winds will shift from the west-northwest to the southwest as the day goes on. Highs will reach into the mid 60s around the region thanks to southwesterly winds advecting warm and moist air into the Peach State.

Skies will remain mostly clear tomorrow night as well, however some cirrus clouds will likely begin to enter the northern counties ahead of or around sunrise on Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will blow from the south-southwest at around 5 mph.

Sunday and Beyond

Cloud cover will steadily build throughout the day on Sunday, especially during the later hours of the day. An incoming warm front will add more moisture to the air during the afternoon, however the thickening clouds will limit the afternoon heating. As a result highs will be in the low to mid 60s around Middle Georgia. Winds will blow out of the south-southeast at around 5 mph. An isolated shower or two will be possible late in the afternoon or evening, but most of Middle Georgia will stay dry.

Sunday night we will likely see some scattered showers (or even a few small thunderstorms) as a weak cold front moves through the region. No severe weather is expected, and not everyone in the region will see rain. In fact, recent model trends have shown the overall rain chances for Sunday night are dropping. A few isolated storms will likely still be seen somewhere in the region, however.

Monday will see the return of sunny skies, however next week will overall see a mix of sun and clouds with a few shower chances here and there.

