More sun; less humidity for Labor Day Weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cooler and drier air will take over Middle Georgia for the holiday weekend.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy conditions should stay with Middle Georgia tonight, however shower activity is not expected to linger. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s for most of the region with ambient winds from the east at 5-10 mph.

This Weekend

While a number of clouds may still be overhead to begin our Saturday, they will largely clear out ahead of lunchtime. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s with real feels expected to be the same. The easterly winds will continue throughout the afternoon at 5-10 mph. Rain is not expected tomorrow during the day or overnight. Skies should be mostly clear heading into the overnight hours, allowing for low temperatures to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s/a couple of lower 90s. The wind will remain out of the east at around 5 mph. Overnight conditions will be mostly clear with lows largely in the lower 60s.

