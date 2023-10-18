More sun expected Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure will keep things sunny around Middle Georgia on Wednesday.

Overnight

Skies will remain clear as temperatures dip into the low to mid 40s by Wednesday morning. Winds will be variable around 5 mph, eventually settling from the south-southeast in the morning.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies will stick around as high pressure passes eastward to the north. This will lead to south-southeasterly winds throughout the day of around 5 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 10 mph. Highs will likely reach the low to mid 70s for most of Middle Georgia.

Overnight skies will stay clear as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will shift from the southeast towards the southwest through the overnight hours, remaining rather calm.

Thursday and Beyond

Cloud cover will begin to fill in some Thursday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s for most of the region with ambient winds from the south-southwest around 5-10 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 17 mph. No rain is expected during the day, however a cold front will be entering the Peach State during the evening hours. Overnight, however, that front is expected to arrive, bringing rain into Middle Georgia ahead of Friday morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s for most of the region.

Rain should not last long on Friday as the front passes through quickly, however on back side winds will increase from the northwest (sustained speeds 10-20 mph gusting up to 30) as cloud cover breaks up. Highs will likely reach the low to mid 70s again Friday afternoon. The weekend will continue to see the 70s with plenty of sun.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).