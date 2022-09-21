More sun and heat Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures are peaking in the lower 90s as sunshine continues for Middle Georgia.

Today

It’s sunny outside once again across Middle Georgia. Highs will reach the low 90s with heat indices into the mid 90s. Cloud cover will remain at a minimum and there is no chance for rain. Ambient winds will blow from the northeast at about 5 mph, however gusts could reach speeds up to 15 mph.

Tonight the winds will slow and shift to the south, allowing some extra moisture to build in. Given the weak winds overnight and added moisture, patchy fog is likely in many spots to begin our Thursday. Overhead skies will be clear, however. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s around the region.

Tomorrow

Despite it being the first day of fall, Thursday will be the hottest afternoon of the week. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s. Throughout the day the wind will blow in from the west-northwest at about 7-12 mph. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 20 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny, however an approaching cold front could stir up some cloud cover late in the afternoon and evening. No rain is expected tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow night we will see those clouds push south and eventually clear out. The winds will shift to the north-northwest at about 10-15 mph, bringing in cool and dry air. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s around the region. A couple of southern locations may still be in the upper 60s.

Friday and The Weekend

Friday will be a good deal cooler than Thursday in the immediate wake of the cold front. Highs will only reach the low to mid 80s around Middle Georgia. It will also be rather breezy from the east-northeast at about 8-12 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 20 mph. The skies will be sunny once again, and there will be no chance of rain.

Saturday will be warmer, however sunshine will still dominate. Sunday will be the same but even warmer, however there will be an isolated chance for a shower Sunday evening. The sunny weather will continue into next week.

