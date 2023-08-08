More storms possible late Tuesday afternoon/evening

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Another round of strong to severe storms is possible later today around parts of Middle Georgia.

Once again Middle Georgia is seeing ample heat and sun during the late morning/early afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise into the mid 90s around the region, however dew points are higher in the southern counties. Heat indexes will reach up into the low triple digits in the northern half of the region, however they could push 110 plus in some southeastern locations. The UV Index around the region is again hovering just below the 11 mark (aka the highest on the scale). A heat advisory is in effect across the region until 8:00 PM this evening. Storms will also be more likely in the southern third of the region later this evening.

A Level 2 “Slight” risk for severe weather exists today for the southern half of Middle Georgia. Part of the northern half is under a Level 1 “Marginal” risk for severe storms. Tornadoes are not of concern today, however a few powerful wind gusts will be on the table along with frequent lightning and moderate to heavy rain. These will be most likely during the suppertime hours. The reason the southern half of the region has a higher odd for storms today is because a boundary was set up last night when the line of storms began to lose intensity in the heart of Middle Georgia. Those south of that line still have the ingredients to somewhat revive that line of storms today.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, and an isolated storm or two may persist through the overnight hours like last night. The odds of this, however, are a good bit lower due to the line of storms being further south today. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 70s with dew points in the lower 70s. Some patchy fog will be possible in the southern counties of the region to begin our Wednesday.

