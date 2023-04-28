More storms expected over the weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new storm system will bring wet weather Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon.

Tonight

Skies should continue to clear around Middle Georgia ahead of a pleasant night. Outside of the farthest southeastern counties rain should not be a concern until late tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s overnight with winds out of the northwest at about 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Saturday will begin on a clear note, however the sun will not stick around too long. Winds will shift back to the south not long after sunrise to quickly transport moisture back into the atmosphere. Cloud cover will move in from the south throughout the day, thickening during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 80s around the region during the afternoon, however they may cool towards the lower 80s ahead of late afternoon/evening storm activity.

Storms will likely have some organization as they arrive along a warm front during the late afternoon/early evening in the southern counties. They should lose structure as they continue to push north. As of now Middle Georgia is under a Level 1 “Marginal” threat for tomorrow evening/night in regards to these storms, however a Level 2 “Slight” risk lurks just to the south of the region. There is a chance it is extended further north given the recent model trends bringing the storms in a bit earlier. Primary threats will be strong wind gusts, however an isolated brief tornado or some hail cannot be ruled out.

Storms will remain possible overnight, however as temperatures drop into the lower 60s the severe weather threats should diminish. Cloud cover will remain abundant, however, and rain will remain possible into the sunrise hours of Sunday. Winds overnight will blow from the south-southeast at about 5-15 mph.

Sunday

Sunday will begin on a wet note with scattered showers and few storms hanging around until lunchtime. After that the winds will shift to the northwest at about 10-25 mph with gusts pushing 35 mph. Cloud cover, however, will begin to clear out during the later afternoon hours as temperatures peak in the mid 70s.

Skies overnight will be clear with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph (gusting 25 mph). Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s for most of Middle Georgia.

