More showers possible Thursday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The wettest day of the week has arrived in Middle Georgia.

Today

It was a wet start for the whole region as stratiform rainfall moved in shortly after midnight, sticking around much of Middle Georgia past the sunrise. Most of that rain has moved out now, but a few showers are still left straggling. Temperatures today are the coolest of the week thanks to the widespread wet weather early on and a blanket of clouds that refuses to budge. We will only see high temperatures reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s, by far the coolest day Middle Georgia has seen in months. Ambient winds throughout the day will be variable at about 5 mph.

While the majority of today’s rain is over with, we still could see a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Any thunderstorms that form can bring an additional half inch of rain or more to areas that have already received plenty this morning. Outside of those showers and storms, however, it will just be mild and overcast the rest of the day.

Overnight tonight shouldn’t see much rain at all. The odds of storms lingering from the evening hours is low, and we shouldn’t see any new ones pop up before midnight. A couple of isolated light showers, however, will be possible ahead of tomorrow morning. Tonight’s lows are mainly in the lower 70s, and the ambient winds will continue to blow with variable direction at about 5 mph.

Tomorrow

We should finally begin to see the start of the end of this week’s gloomy pattern tomorrow. We will likely have a couple of small showers early before scattered thunderstorms take over in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be back in the low to mid 80s around the region, and winds will be variable but generally out of the west at approximately 5 mph. A few pockets of sunshine may form in the afternoon, but high level cirrus clouds will continue to act as a blanket for most of the day.

Overcast conditions will continue tomorrow night and a couple of storms may linger early. Once those clear out, a couple of light showers may form after midnight leading up to Saturday morning. Plenty of low level cloud cover is also likely to build in due to the moisture buildup from all the late week rain. Some areas could see fog. Lows will primarily be in the lower 70s with ambient winds out of the west but variable at 5 mph.

The Weekend and Beyond

Sunshine will begin to take over a bit more come Saturday afternoon, however the split will still be relatively even between cloud cover and shine. A large number of low level clouds are likely in the morning, but those will give way to sun in the afternoon along with mid-level cloud fields. A few isolated storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s across Middle Georgia with overnight lows dropping into the lower 70s.

Sunday will see even more sun as temperatures rise a couple of degrees more. The rain chances will also continue to drop leading towards next week. By Monday we will be seeing most of the region with highs back in the low 90s with partly-to-mostly sunny skies dominating in the afternoon. This pattern looks to continue at least into the middle of next week.

There are no new storms in the tropics at this time, and the status on the two areas the NHC is watching right now remains about the same. There is concern, however, that once the first storm cluster reaches the gulf that conditions could be more conducive for development. As of now it has a 20% chance to develop in the next 5 days. The tropical wave currently coming off of the western coast of Africa is in slightly better conditions with a 10% chance for formation in the next 48 hours and a 20% chance for development in the next 5 days.

