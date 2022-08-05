More scattered storms likely this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – We will continue to see opportunities for storms during the afternoon and evening over the weekend.

Today

We had a number of thin wispy clouds overhead to begin our Friday which made for some spectacular sunrises. Those will be with us much of the day, but they are now allowing for plenty of sunshine as we push towards lunchtime. It will again be hot this afternoon as highs top off in the low to mid 90s around the region. Heat indices will mainly be in the upper 90s, however a few spots will see feels like temps that reach triple digits.

Our storm chances today are very similar to yesterday in that they will be rather isolated and many of us will not see them. Storms will fire up in our southwestern counties and push eastward as we go through the afternoon, likely only lasting about 30 minutes to an hour once they begin. Heavy rain is likely with storms along with frequent cloud to ground lightning.

A couple of storms may push into the early parts of tonight, but we are not anticipating overnight rain around Middle Georgia. Skies will be partly cloudy, especially past midnight as more clouds clear leading up to Saturday morning. Lows will be in the lower 70s around the region.

Tomorrow

Our rain chances for tomorrow have jumped a bit from what was previously expected. We may now see a number of scattered storms around the region throughout the afternoon and evening similar to what we saw Wednesday night. Anyone with plans during the afternoon tomorrow would be wise to keep the rain gear handy. The good news is the storm activity could help to limit how hot we get in the afternoon.

Storms will likely persist into the early overnight hours before tapering off ahead of midnight. A couple of isolated storms may fire up during the overnight hours, but for the most part it will just be partly cloudy. Lows will again be in the lower 70s heading into Sunday morning

Sunday and Beyond

While the rain chances for Saturday have risen, they have dropped a bit for Sunday. We should still see a couple of isolated afternoon storms, however the highest concentration of them will have shifted west into Alabama. As a result the rain gear may not be as necessary to keep on hand, however if it is of concern to anyone in the region you can still keep it in your car if need be. Highs are anticipated to be slightly cooler Sunday afternoon as well, though that may change given the dropping rain chances.

We will see average conditions next week in regards to rain chances and our temperatures, and the overall partly cloudy pattern will also continue. The tropics are also still quiet at this time.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).