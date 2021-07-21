More rain ahead for Thursday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Tomorrow will be the last day of widespread showers and storms until next week.

TONIGHT.

A few showers will hang around through the night as temperatures fall into the low and middle 70’s. With a nearly calm wind overnight, patchy dense fog formation is possible. If you encounter fog while driving make sure to slow down and use your low beam headlights.

TOMORROW.

Thursday looks to be the last day of widespread showers and storms during the afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Any storms that form in the afternoon will again provide plenty of rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Nighttime temperatures will fall into the lower 70’s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND.

A pattern change will begin to take place on Friday. We will begin to see drier weather moving in as high pressure builds across the central plains, but that means temperatures will be on the rise. Temperatures will be in the middle 90’s beginning Saturday and will stay there through early next week. While a rain shower or two is possible through the weekend, right now both days look dry. Rain and storms will return early next week.

