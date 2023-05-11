More hot and humid weather Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The summer pattern continues for Middle Georgia Thursday afternoon.

Today

Following a mostly cloudy morning the sun will begin to take over more around lunchtime. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with heat indexes in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will blow out of the east-southeast at around 5-10 mph. A couple of pop-up storms will be possible in the afternoon with slightly more organized storms possible in the southwestern counties of the region this evening and into tonight. These later storms could have a couple of strong wind gusts or very small hail.

The late rain could lead to some fog filling in for a few spots in Middle Georgia overnight tonight and into tomorrow. Temperatures overnight will bottom out in the mid to upper 60s yet again with plenty of cloud cover sticking around to kick off Friday. Overnight winds will continue to blow out of the east-southeast at around 5 mph.

Temperatures will climb into the 90s starting tomorrow and through the weekend with more of the same conditions expected. This pattern is likely not going to break down anytime soon with summer fast approaching.

