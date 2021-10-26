More fall weather following another cold front

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The wake of yet another cold front has left cooler temperatures and breezy conditions.

Today

Tuesday is expected to be the only fully sunny day we see this week. The passing of another cold front has left cool and dry air over Middle Georgia along with some breezes. Wind will blow from the northwest throughout the afternoon at about 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will cap off in the afternoon in the lower 70s around the region, and there won’t be a cloud in the sky until after sunset. Wind aloft will begin to shift out of the south and high level clouds will fill in across Georgia overnight. These will limit the view of any stars tonight, however moonlight will likely still be visible. Temperatures overnight shouldn’t be affected much by the cloud cover as the surface wind remains out of the north. By tomorrow morning the mid to upper 40s will be seen around Middle GA.

Tomorrow

Wednesday is the stage setter: The wind will shift to the southeast ahead of the afternoon hours, beginning to transport warm and moist maritime air back into the Peach State. This is setting the stage for the next round of storms. These storms will not arrive until the overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday. Wednesday afternoon will see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid 70s for most of the region. Cloud cover will thicken overnight as the wind from the southeast begins to pickup. By the morning hours of Thursday the sustained speeds will be hovering around if not above 10 mph. Temperatures Thursday morning will be in the mid to upper 50s thanks to the quick increase in humidity due to an overnight warm front. Rain and thunderstorms will be possible ahead of the sunrise thanks to the second cold front of the week making its approach from the west.

Thursday

Grab your umbrella out the door! Thursday is going to be the wet day of this week as yet another cold front moves through Georgia from the west early. This one looks to bring upwards of an inch of rain to most of the region. At this time the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 1 Marginal Risk for severe weather for South Georgia, but that currently does not include Middle GA. This could easily change by Thursday morning as some ingredients for severe weather are in place, such as breezes from the southeast at 10+ mph. A big limiting factor for severe weather potential at this time is the timing of the storms and the temperatures: it’s likely going to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s when these storms roll through. The lack of heat will limit severe potential. With the heavy rain threat, however, flash flooding will be possible in low lying areas.

Once the main front passes, things will begin to clear up a bit in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s across Middle GA with wind shifting to the southwest. There will still be some chances for isolated showers and storms during the afternoon thanks to the low pressure system moving through just to the north. Cloud cover will also persist through the overnight hours into Friday, which is set to be a cloudy and chilly day.

The most notable aspect of this next cold front is what will be left behind once it passes: high temperatures in the lower 60s. You’re going to want to have your sweater with you during the afternoon hours heading into Halloween weekend, especially with sunlight limited by cloud cover. Cloudy conditions are expected to last through Saturday with a chance for isolated showers both Friday and Saturday. Halloween on Sunday looks to be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Wind from the northwest should also keep things cool and dry.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).