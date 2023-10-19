More clouds today, rain on Friday

Middle 40s was the temperature this morning across the area. This morning was the last morning will see the 40s for at least a few day. This afternoon we will warm up to the mid 70s with clouds moving in this afternoon. These clouds are ahead of a cold front that is off to our northwest currently. Tonight we will continue to see clouds and a maybe a sprinkle or two at 10 percent. Tomorrow morning be sure to have the rain gear as you head out the door. The cold front will move through causing a 40% chance of rain tomorrow morning and afternoon. Friday afternoon will be windy with winds 10-15 with gusts of 25mph. The moisture should be out of the area for Friday night football, however a sprinkle can’t be ruled out. On Saturday we will wake up in the 50s with clear skies. Saturday afternoon will be above average with temperatures in the upper 70s . Still plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. The rest of the 7 day is beautiful in the 70s with ample sunshine.