More clouds today, rain on Friday

Chris Denmark,

Middle 40s was the temperature this morning across the area. This morning was the last morning will see the 40s for at least a few day. This afternoon we will warm up to the mid 70s with clouds moving in this afternoon. These clouds are ahead of a cold front that is off to our northwest currently. Tonight we will continue to see clouds and a maybe a sprinkle or two at 10 percent. Tomorrow morning be sure to have the rain gear as you head out the door. The cold front will move through causing a 40% chance of rain tomorrow morning and afternoon. Friday afternoon  will be windy with winds 10-15 with gusts of 25mph. The moisture should be out of the area for Friday night football, however a sprinkle can’t be ruled out.  On Saturday we will wake up in the 50s with clear skies. Saturday afternoon will be above average with temperatures in the upper 70s . Still plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. The rest of the 7 day is beautiful in the 70s with ample sunshine.

Categories: Featured, Local News, Weather

Related

Recipe Concepts