More clouds to stick with Middle Georgia Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An abundance of cirrus clouds spawned by a weak low to the northwest will pass over Middle Georgia throughout the day today.

Today

Overall conditions will be rather nice for Middle Georgia most of today. While the cirrus clouds are adding some cover overhead, it’s not enough to be a gloomy day, however it is enough to take the edge off the heat. Middle Georgians spending ample time outdoors need to still wear sunblock as the UV Index for the day is a 7.9, meaning burning will begin after about 25 minutes of unprotected exposure. Temperatures will peak in the lower 90s with real feels in the low to mid 90s. Ambient winds will be light and variable.

Tonight the added cloud cover will work to clear out, especially after midnight. Ambient winds will blow from the southwest around 5 mph. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 60s. Some patchy fog will again be possible to begin Wednesday around the region, especially near bodies of water.

Tomorrow and Beyond

Mostly sunny skies will be back on Wednesday with high temperatures reaching into the mid to upper 90s. Heat indexes will likely reach the upper 90s with a couple of spots potentially cracking 100. More cloud cover will return overnight, resulting in low temperatures jumping into the lower 70s for most of the region ahead of Thursday morning.

A cold front Thursday and into Friday will bring a few scattered storm chances beginning late Thursday and lasting through Friday. This will eventually result in highs back in the lower 90s and lows in the low to mid 60s over the weekend.

The Atlantic Basin is picking up in activity again. Within the next 48 hours Tropical Storm Lee is expected to form over the open water not too far from the west coast of Africa. It has plenty of open water ahead of it as it tracks westward towards the Caribbean.

