More clouds expected for our Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – We will see more cloud cover today than so far this week.

Today

It was a mostly cloudy morning around Middle Georgia, and most of those clouds are still with us as we get ready to head into the lunchtime hours. The majority of our clouds are upper level cirrus clouds, and while they are thin, these ones are not letting a whole lot of sun through. They will not bring us any rain, however. We should see them break up a bit as we head into the later parts of the afternoon, however mid level cloud fields will still populate our skies. Highs this afternoon are again in the lower 90s with heat indices reaching into the upper 90s. Ambient winds will continue to feed in from the southwest at around 5 mph.

Storm chances will remain low through the afternoon similar to what we have seen so far this week. One or two may fire up during lunchtime, but we should begin to see more widespread scattered storm activity once we get closer to supper. Also like the last couple of days these storms are likely to stick with us into tonight, making for some good sleeping weather.

Tonight the mostly cloudy conditions will hang with us as some storms persist. Most of the rain should stop by midnight, but a couple of light showers will still be possible after that. Ambient winds will continue to blow from the southwest at about 5 mph, and lows will drop into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

Tomorrow

We will see another cloudy morning before some sun returns in the afternoon for our Thursday. Our rain chances look to jump up a bit tomorrow as a cold front continues its approach from the north and low pressure develops over Louisiana to the southwest. A weak warm front being propelled by the low in Louisiana will likely clash with the cold front in northern and Middle Georgia tomorrow in the evening, making for numerous scattered storms. Highs will again be in the lower 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s.

Storms will persist into the early overnight hours before they taper off. Some rain is likely to continue into the early morning hours of Friday, however it should be light. Lows will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s, and the ambient wind will still come in from the southwest at about 5 mph.

Friday and The Weekend

The cold front is anticipated to finish its pass through Middle Georgia on Friday, meaning we will not be out of the woods with our rain chances until Saturday. Storm chances will be at their most widespread of the week as a result of the cold front passing. Once again they will most likely take place in the evening and early overnight hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s in the afternoon, however once the cold front passes the wind will shift towards the northwest (even if only for a short while), allowing for temperatures to begin to cool. Overnight lows for Friday into Saturday will be in the upper 60s across the board as the humidity drops for a bit.

Saturday and Sunday will see ample sunshine with little chance for rain, largely due to the stable air mass that the cold front will bring with it. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s both nights over the weekend as the humidity stays down, and highs will mainly be in the upper 80s. We will see the humidity begin to return Sunday night with highs in the lower 90s making a comeback by Monday.

As for the tropics, Invest 97-L has a 30% of development in the next 5 days. It is currently off to the southwest of the Cape Verde islands.

