More clouds expected again Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia will see partly cloudy conditions again Thursday afternoon.

The Rest of the Evening

Scattered clouds from the afternoon will begin to clear out through the evening. It will be well above average overnight tonight as more moisture continues to creep into the area. While skies overnight will be mostly clear, clouds will move back in ahead of the sunrise tomorrow. Overnight lows tonight will primarily be in the upper 5os with light winds from the east-southeast.

Tomorrow

Similar to Wednesday Middle Georgia will see another partly cloudy afternoon with temperatures rising into the lower 80s across most of the region. This is about 5-10 degrees above the average for this time of year. Ambient winds will blow from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph, gusting upwards of 15. While rain is unlikely, one or two small, short-lived showers cannot be ruled out.

Tomorrow night clouds from the afternoon will largely clear after sunset. These will likely return during the sunrise hours Friday morning. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s around Middle Georgia with ambient winds from the east-southeast expected to persist.

Friday and Beyond

Friday will see partly sunny to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s and ambient winds continuing to feed from the east-southeast. Once again a short-lived spotty shower or two will be possible, however as a whole rain will be extremely unlikely. More sun, more heat, and less clouds are anticipated over the weekend ahead of Halloween next week.

