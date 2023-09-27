More clouds and showers likely Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Overcast skies and off and on showers are possible through the afternoon in Middle Georgia today.

Today will be the coolest day around Middle Georgia this week with highs reaching only into the mid to upper 70s. While rain is possible anywhere in the region, those to the south of I-16 and east of I-75 have the best chance for rain. Many of those counties saw moderate rainfall through the morning hours. Showers this afternoon will largely be light, however ambient winds from the east-northeast at 10-15 mph gusting up to 25 mph could make the rain feel a bit heavier. A raincoat is suggested over the umbrella because of these winds as well. Cloud cover will begin to clear a bit in the evening, however Middle Georgians should not expect to see much sun today.

Tonight cloud cover will continue to break up, and by the time Thursday morning arrives most of what is left will be scattered cirrus clouds. This could make for a pretty nice sunrise for some spots around the region. Thicker cloud cover will likely linger over the southeastern counties. Ambient winds will blow from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph with gusts still reaching as high as 20 mph in some spots. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 60s for most of the region.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).