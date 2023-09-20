More cloud cover Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Conditions will not be as sunny around Middle Georgia this afternoon.

An abundance of cirrus clouds rolled into much of Georgia early this morning and will remain around the state throughout the day today. Temperatures will still climb into the low to mid 80s this afternoon with ambient winds from the east-southeast at about 7-12 mph. Gusts could reach as high as 20 mph at times. Sunscreen will be vital today for Middle Georgians spending a lot of time outside. It will feel very nice with the added cloud cover and the wind to take the edge off the heat, however the UV Index is still a 7.3 as the cloud cover is more than thin enough to let UV rays through. On top of that the winds can blow those UV rays around, leading to wind burn.

Tonight cloud cover will likely thicken, especially as Thursday morning draws on. Winds will shift to the east-northeast at about 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will jump into the mid to upper 60s, about 5-10 degrees warmer than Wednesday morning. A couple of small showers will also be possible ahead of the sunrise tomorrow, particularly in the eastern counties.

