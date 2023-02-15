More cloud cover to return Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More clouds will move into Middle Georgia Wednesday afternoon as humidity climbs.

Today

Conditions around Middle Georgia will get even warmer this afternoon. Highs are going to climb into the mid 70s for most of the region with the warmest spots pushing towards the 80 degree mark. This is despite the fact that there will be more clouds populating the sky. Early on cloud cover will primarily consist of upper level cirrus clouds, however the back half of the day will see mid-level clouds move in to parts of the region. Winds will also be a little more pronounced this afternoon: sustained speeds will blow from the south-southwest at 4-12 mph with gusts reaching upwards of 18 mph. These are expected to back off in the evening.

Overnight the sky cover will remain partly cloudy. The wind may pick up here or there, but there likely will not be too much of it rolling into Thursday morning. Temperatures and dew points overnight will largely be in the low to mid 50s leading up to the sunrise on Thursday, meaning there is plenty of moisture for some fog around Middle Georgia ahead of the sunrise tomorrow. Should the wind gusts be as strong as some of the models are indicating, however, then the odds for fog will decrease. Forecast winds overnight tonight are out of the south at 4-8 mph with gusts potentially as high as 15 mph. More than likely they will remain below 10 mph for many spots in the region, however.

Tomorrow

Middle Georgia will again see partly cloudy skies for most of the day on Thursday. An isolated shower or two will be possible, but rain chances will largely hold off until the overnight hours. It will be a windy afternoon with sustained speeds from the south-southwest falling into the 6-17 mph range. Gusts could push as high as 30 mph. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70s for most of the region with the possibility for the warmest spots to eclipse 80 degrees. Cloud cover will thicken during the evening hours as a cold front approaches from the west.

Until midnight tomorrow night Middle Georgia likely will not see much rain. The northwestern counties will begin to see some move in right around midnight with the bulk of the heavy rain entering the region closer to 3 am. Widespread rain (and potentially some lightning and thunder) will be likely around the region as Middle Georgia gets ready for school and work. The good news is the only parts of the region currently under any risk for severe weather are Taylor County and the far western portions of Monroe, Crawford, and Macon Counties. It is a Level 1 “Marginal” risk, and by the time the storms do arrive, they will very likely have lost the bulk of their structure.

Friday and Beyond

Friday will largely be a cloudy day, however during the late afternoon and evening hours cloud cover will begin to break up. It will be a mostly clear night with overall pleasant conditions and a lot of sun expected on Saturday. It will be cooler both days as a result of Friday morning’s cold front, however. Afternoon highs on Friday will be in the lower 60s and on Saturday they will be in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures will rebound after Saturday with the 70s making a return by President’s Day on Monday.

