More cloud cover; possible showers Thursday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A wedge front and weak low pressure setting up to the east could bring a few showers to a cloudy Thursday.

The gloomiest day of the week has arrived for Middle Georgia with ample cloud cover expected throughout most of the day. Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s around the region. It will be a bit on the breezy side as the low off to the east begins to intensify. Winds will flow from the east-northeast most of the afternoon at about 10-15 mph. Gusts could push as high as 25 mph in some spots. While rain is possible today in the form of a few off and on showers, most of the region will stay dry. Rain impacts should be minimal and thunderstorm activity is unlikely.

Cloud cover will begin to break up in the later evening hours, continuing the process through tonight. The wind will shift more towards the northeast with speeds of 5-10 mph. Overnight gusts could still reach up to 15 mph. Low temperatures will mainly be in the lower 60s to begin Friday around Middle Georgia.

