More cloud cover expected Tuesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lots of clouds moved into Middle Georgia ahead of Tuesday morning and will hang around throughout the day.

Today

It was a much warmer morning around Middle Georgia to begin our Tuesday. Temperatures were up 15-20 degrees across the region when compared to Monday morning as a result of added cloud cover that moved in overnight. We will see a good bit of clouds throughout the day today, however there will be several pockets of sunshine. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s around Middle Georgia as winds blow in from the northeast at 5-10 mph. No rain is expected today despite the cloudier weather.

Tonight we will see our thickest cloud cover early, however they will clear out after midnight from the northwest to the southeast. No rain is expected tonight. Low temperatures will range from the lower 40s (northwestern counties) to the lower 50s (southeastern counties). Ambient winds will blow out of the north-northeast at around 5 mph.

Tomorrow

It will be a sunny day overall for our Wednesday. There may be a few clouds left from the night early, but once the mid-morning hours arrive skies will be mostly clear. Tomorrow will see high temperatures around Middle Georgia rise above the average high of November (69F) as they peak in the lower 70s. Winds will blow from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night will be mostly clear early on, however some cloud cover is likely to begin to move in ahead of Thanksgiving morning. Lows will mainly be in the upper 40s around Middle Georgia as winds blow in from the northeast at about 5 mph.

Thanksgiving

Expect a mostly cloudy day for our Thanksgiving with a chance for a couple of isolated showers late in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s with a couple of spots reaching the 70 degree mark. Winds will blow from the east-northeast at 5-12 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 17 mph. Overnight rain chances will climb more as some shower activity moves into the region from the west, especially late. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s heading into Friday morning.

More storms will be likely on Saturday before sunny weather returns ahead of next week.

