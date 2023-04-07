Monster Jam is revving and ready to go at Macon Coliseum

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Engines are firing up at the Macon Coliseum for Monster Jam!

Eight iconic trucks like Grave Digger and Scooby-Doo are revving up to compete to see who can come out on top in competitions of skill and speed. In the Scooby-Doo car is driver Linsey Read who’s been with Monster Jam since 2016. Read says she likes being able to drive such a recognizable character and tour around to experience new things

“I just love being able to go from event to event, town to town, experience all of the things, being able to meet all of the fans, see familiar faces, and then just go out there and drive and have a great time and just show everybody what these massive things can do.” Read explained.

Before the actual competitions begin later in the day, Monster Jam holds a Pit Party where fans can meet and talk to drivers. Read says that this is her first time in Macon and she’s beyond excited to get to see fans at the pit party before really kicking things into high gear.

“Get to meet everybody and get everybody’s opinion on what they want to see, that’s the best part of the pit party is being able to meet all your fans one on one and really get their opinion on what they want to see in the event and then just coming out here and showing everybody what I’m made of.” Read exclaimed.

The drivers will spend a few hours making sure their trucks are in perfect shape for the competition but one thing is for sure, the roar of those engines is more than enough to motivate the drivers for the performances ahead.

Shows will be happening Friday, April 7th, and Saturday, April 8th. If you’re interested in show times or purchasing tickets you can click here to learn more.