Monroe deputies make 2 arrests after chase and attempted theft of patrol vehicle

Noah Alexander Anderson of Houston County and Deangelo Robinson of Bibb County were taken into custody Friday afternoon.

Deangelo Robinson (Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men were arrested following a high-speed chase Friday afternoon.

A news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a concerned citizen in the Lassiter Road area called 911 just before 1:45 and said two men were in their yard wearing latex gloves. The men had gotten out of a Chevrolet truck.

Deputies responded to the area and located the truck before attempting to make a traffic stop on Lassiter Road near Highway 87.

The driver, later identified as Noah Alexander Anderson of Houston County, refused to stop and led deputies on a chase on Highway 87 toward Macon. The truck crashed about four miles later.

Deputies say Anderson eluded a deputy and tried to steal a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle. The passenger, Deangelo Robinson of Bibb County, was taken into custody and handcuffed while deputies went to remove Anderson from the patrol vehicle.

While taking Anderson into custody, Robinson ran into the woods. He was later found in an unoccupied trailer off Highway 87.

The Chevrolet truck was reported stolen out of Houston County on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says the two suspects, who both face multiple charges, were in possession of heroin, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and items taken from a home on Lassiter Road.

Anderson has active warrants in Houston County for theft and Robinson has active warrants in Florida for theft.

Anderson was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment after deputies say he ingested drugs during the chase. Robinson was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

