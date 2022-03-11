Monroe County’s used book sale returns this weekend

Monroe County's used book sale returns this weekend after not being held the last two years.

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Monroe County's used book sale returns this weekend after not being held the last two years.

The pandemic put a pause on the book sale, which means the Monroe County Friends of the Library’s collection has grown.

“There a little bit of a mix,” chairperson Jennifer Hudgins said. “Some of them are donated. Some of them are taken from the library shelves when they’re outdated, but most of them are from people’s own libraries at their homes that they graciously donate.”

The group helps raise money for and volunteers at the library.

“We have some really amazing books every year,” she said. “This year there are Easter eggs hidden all around the room, some signed copies, some antique books. This year we also have an amazing art section.”

The sale includes cook books, craft and hobby books and home and garden books.

The sale is already underway for “Friends of the Library,” but it will open to the public Friday through Sunday.

Hardback books are $2 and paperback and children’s books are 50 cents. You can fill a box Sunday for $5.

A portion of the funds will be put into a scholarship for one local student, and the rest of the money will go toward the library.

“It helps us to buy materials, supplies for children’s programming, supplies for young adult programming and adult programming,” librarian Kimberly Smother-Clayton said. “It also helps us fund all of our performers and activates that we pay for during the summer.”

According to Clayton, they’ve raised more than $1,000 in previous years, and they’re hoping for a bigger turnout this year.

“Every time that we’ve had to cancel or postpone, we’ve had a lot of calls,” Clayton said. “People asking, ‘When is the book sale?’

The sale is being held at the Monroe County Clubhouse at 52 W. Chambers St. in Forsyth. Click here for more info.