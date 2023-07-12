Monroe County traffic stop leads to drug bust, arrest
The stop happened around mile marker 184 on Interstate 75.
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A traffic stop on I-75 in Monroe County leads to a drug bust and arrest. Deputies pulled over Alfred Chambliss of Macon around 7:30pm on Tuesday, July 11th.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the stop happened around mile marker 184.
Deputies reported smelling an overwhelming odor of marijuana, and they searched the car. The search resulted in deputies finding:
- Two pounds of Marijuana
- Eleven ounces of Cocaine
- Five grams of Crack-Cocaine
- Five grams of Ecstasy
- A firearm
Chambliss is currently in the Monroe County Jail without bond.