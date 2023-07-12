Monroe County traffic stop leads to drug bust, arrest

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A traffic stop on I-75 in Monroe County leads to a drug bust and arrest. Deputies pulled over Alfred Chambliss of Macon around 7:30pm on Tuesday, July 11th.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the stop happened around mile marker 184.

Deputies reported smelling an overwhelming odor of marijuana, and they searched the car. The search resulted in deputies finding:

Two pounds of Marijuana

Eleven ounces of Cocaine

Five grams of Crack-Cocaine

Five grams of Ecstasy

A firearm

Chambliss is currently in the Monroe County Jail without bond.