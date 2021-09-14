Monroe County deputies searching for entering auto suspects

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in connection to multiple entering auto cases.

Deputies say the incidents happened in the New Forsyth Road area on September 2 and 3 and that the people in the photos were possibly dropped off on New Forsyth Road by someone in the black sedan seen in a few of the photos.

Anyone with information about the location or identification of the vehicle or the subjects mentioned is asked to call Investigator Yalonda Mercer at (478) 994-7043 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.