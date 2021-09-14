Monroe County deputies searching for entering auto suspects

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in connection to multiple entering auto cases.
Deputies say the incidents happened in the New Forsyth Road area on September 2 and 3 and that the people in the photos were possibly dropped off on New Forsyth Road by someone in the black sedan seen in a few of the photos.

Anyone with information about the location or identification of the vehicle or the subjects mentioned is asked to call Investigator Yalonda Mercer at (478) 994-7043 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

