Monroe County Sheriff’s Office makes several arrests in drug investigation

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office recently began an investigation into complaints concerning drug activity amongst a large number of people hanging out at 2 addresses on Stokes Store Road and Virginia Lee Blvd.

The investigation began on Monday, August 15th, during which authorities arrested several people with active warrants and seized illegal drugs at the 2 locations in question.

MCSO says the following were arrested and charged:

David Daniels – Possession of Methamphetamine

John Cox – Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug related objects;Possession of marijuana more than one ounce

Austin Shephard – Wanted by Forsyth Police Department for Felony Theft by taking

Jasmyn Parrish – Wanted by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Appear on traffic offenses

Max McDaniel – Wanted by Butts County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Appear on traffic offenses

Nicholas Johnson – Wanted by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for Battery; Wanted by Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation (dangerous drugs); Wanted by Henry County for Violation of Probation and multiple other charges

And Derek Sappenfield, who is still at large, is wanted for Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.