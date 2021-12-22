Monroe County Sheriff’s Office warns about ‘work from home’ scam

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A scam that has been going on for years, known as the ‘work from home’ scam, is causing concern with several residents in Monroe County.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to address the increase and warn people about the scam.

It’s a scam of a job listing through Facebook Market place. Scammers persuade you to think the job is real and ask for your information.

“They’ll then deposit a check into you’re account, which the check is actually from a fraudulent base. They’ll tell you to take that check, once they do that they’ll then demand that money back, they’ll want you to send that money back on gift cards or some type of money transfer app,” said Sergeant Christopher Sherrell.

According to Sergeant Sherrell, the jobs advertised may be from real businesses. He advises always doing your research though before interacting with the job listing.

“You may do what appears to be a legitimate interview online, but I would still look up from multiple different site just to verify. To make sure this isn’t something that’s gonna come back and use you.”

Destiny Bohannon says she was scammed in the same way. She came across a job on Facebook and was offered an interview through google hangout. The scammer then asked for her personal information.

“They logged into my Facebook with my email and they hacked it. They changed the email and password so I couldn’t even get into it and they were messaging people on my Facebook as me asking them to Cashapp me money.”

According to Jason Blankenship, Vice President of Development of the Better Business Bureau, there are ways to avoid being scammed.

“The best consumer is an educated consumer, the best employee is an educated employee. You have to check out what they do, know everything about them before you give your information away.”

If you fall victim or have any questions about a job, call your local law enforcement.