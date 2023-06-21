Monroe County Sheriff’s Office receives $817K to improve public safety

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has received over $800,000 in grant money. This is part of the $83.5 million in grant money Georgia Governor Brian Kemp recently approved to improve public safety across the state.

According to a Facebook post by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, it has received $817,050.30 in Community Public Safety Grant Awards from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget for public safety equipment enhancements.

MCSO says it will pay rental fees over a four-year period for 21 Flock cameras, which equates to $210,000. Other public safety items it will purchase will include: 15 new computers ($46,500), a Nighthawk BTX portable X-ray machine to inspect vehicles ($49,000), 20 new radios, chargers, and headsets ($104,521), as well as in-car video cameras and body cameras for deputies ($227,880).

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said the grant funding will greatly enhance the sheriff’s office’s financial outlook for the next several years and is expected to further reduce Monroe County’s already low crime rate.

“The Flock cameras have already proven their value in the short time we have had them,” Sheriff Freeman said. “This funding will only prolong their benefits.”

Other Middle Georgia counties, law enforcement agencies and municipalities also receiving funding through the Community Public Safety Grant Awards include: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office ($1,621,809.20), Butts County Sheriff’s Office ($660,000), Georgia Public Safety Training Center (two grants totaling $1,066,560), and Gray Police Department ($528,896).

For more information on the Community Public Safety Grant Awards, visit https://gov.georgia.gov/…/gov-kemp-announces-835m…