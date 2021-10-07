Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two women

Clayton Poulnott,

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)—Monroe County Investigators need assistance in identifying two people.

They’re wanted for Entering Autos at the Monroe County Recreation Department on Saturday, October 2.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they’re possibly driving a stolen 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and may be tied to Entering Autos in other counties.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects or crime, is asked to contact Investigator Jacob Robins at 478-994-7043 ext. 231 or you can submit an anonymous tip on the Monroe County Sheriff’s App.

 

