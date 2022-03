Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrests 32 in Drug Bust Operation “Hell Froze Over”

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a release detailing the arrests of 33 different people in connection to a large-scale illegal drug operation.

According to the release, over the past several months, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving complaints from concerned citizens speaking in reference to a high level of traffic, which wasn’t normal in the county or in the city.

After a long investigation, Monroe County Drug Investigators and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation worked together to execute numerous arrest warrants– Some of which are still outstanding.

During the investigation, the following drugs and firearms were seized:

Approximately 830 Grams of Crack Cocaine

Approximately 1000 Grams of Powder Cocaine

Approximately 300 Grams of Marijuana

Approximately 20 Grams of Synthetic Marijuana

Approximately 35 Grams of Ecstasy

9 Firearms

Those arrested and their charges are as follows:

Quincy Brantley

(2 Counts) Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Cocaine

Fleeing Attempting to Elude

Abandonment of dangerous Drugs

(11 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(22 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of Synthetic Marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

V.G.C.S.A (Crack Cocaine)

Possession of drug related objects

Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of Synthetic Marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of drug related objects

Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of Synthetic Marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of drug related objects

Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of Synthetic Marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of drug related objects

(2 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of drug related objects

Trafficking Ecstasy

Possession of Marijuana with Intent

V.G.C.S.A(Hydrocodone)

Pills not in original container

Possession of drug related objects

Disorderly House

Possession of a controlled substance

Pills not in original container

Possession of Synthetic Marijuana

Possession of Synthetic Marijuana

(1 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(3 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(3 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(13 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(1 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(17 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(9 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(1 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(1 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(1 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(1 Count) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(4 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(4 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(2 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(3 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(2 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(2 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(4 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(2 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(4 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(7 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

Those who still have outstanding warrants but have not been arrested are as follows:

James Mathis

(19 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(4 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

(5 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

V.G.C.S.A (Crack Cocaine)

Driving while license suspended

(5 Counts) Use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction

Photo Credits to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office