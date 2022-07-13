Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: 2 arrested after Wednesday chase, crash on I-75

Two men are in custody following a law enforcement chase that started in Monroe County Wednesday and ended after a crash in Butts County.

Humphrey-Shaw and Smith (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are in custody following a law enforcement chase that started in Monroe County Wednesday and ended after a crash in Butts County.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says that around 2:30 p.m., a Monroe County deputy observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations on Interstate 75 N near mile marker 191.

A deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu with a South Carolina license plate. The vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit began. It ended when the Malibu struck another vehicle and crashed on I-75 N near mile marker 200 in Butts County.

The sheriff’s office did not report any injuries.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Demonte Jamahl Smith and the passenger, identified as 26-year-old Demerian Mikhail Humphrey-Shaw, both of Decatur, were taken into custody.

Both are now being held in Monroe County.

Deputies say Smith has two active warrants (stalking and probation violation) and was driving on a suspended license. He’s charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and multiple traffic violations.

Humphrey-Shaw is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.