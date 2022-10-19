Monroe County Schools bus driver witnesses Macon shooting while transporting students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Monroe County Schools bus driver witnessed a shooting in Macon Wednesday while transporting several students.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the driver witnessed the shooting shortly before 3 p.m. at the corner of Mercer University Drive and Anthony Road. The students were being driven back to Mary Persons from the Hutchings College and Career Academy and Central Georgia Technical College in Macon.

No students or staff on the bus were injured.

That’s all the information we have right now. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.