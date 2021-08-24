Monroe County Rest Area #22 closed for repairs

JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced that Rest Area #22 in Monroe County will be closed to the public for a day for repairs.

According to the release from GDOT, Rest Area #22 is normally accessible from I-75 southbound at milepost 179, but Wednesday August 25, 2021, it will be closed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Signage will be posted before the Rest Area is closed, and barrels will block the entrance lane as crews replace a fire pit gate valve and water meter. The next available Rest Area on I-75 southbound is Rest Area #14 at milepost 118 in Dooly County, 61 miles away.