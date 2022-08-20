Monroe County millage rate decreases

County Commissioners voted due to lower the millage rate by three quarters of a mill.

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Monroe County could see a decrease in property taxes.

County Commissioners voted due to lower the millage rate by three quarters of a mill.

Chairman of the Board, Greg Tapley, says several factors helped in the decision to lower the rate, including new businesses expanding into the county and property improvements.

“Even with any increases in payroll or cost for equipment or maybe the projects that we’re doing in Monroe county, we’re still able to keep taxes the same or lower them and so thankfully its been a trend downward for the last few years.”

Tapley says the county’s goal is to keep the same millage rate the same or decrease it.