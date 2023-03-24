Monroe County Middle School on alert after alleged social media threat by student

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monroe County Middle School officials and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating an alleged threat made over social media by an MCMS student. The threat was reported to school administrators on Thursday.

According to a Monroe County School District Facebook post, Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were immediately notified of the situation and are working closely with school officials to ensure the safety of all students on campus. While the investigation is ongoing, the student in question will not be allowed on campus.

The district says law enforcement officials will be providing additional support to the school to ensure student safety. No charges have been filed as of yet.

