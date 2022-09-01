Monroe County Library celebrates 100 years of service

The Monroe County Library is celebrating 100 years of service.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Library is celebrating 100 years of service.

The Forsyth Women’s Club opened the library in August 1922 after noticing a need for it.

“The Masonic hall actually let the library use one of their rooms downstairs in the old Masonic hall,” librarian Kimberly Smothers-Clayton said. “So it was actually a huge community effort to establish the library.”

As part of the celebration, the library is burying a time capsule featuring some of today’s biggest pop culture references. It’s set to be opened in 25 years.

John Weatherly was visiting the library for the first time since 1985. He spoke about the important services the library provides for the community.

“People who don’t have it [internet] at home, they can come here, get on the computer if they don’t want to spend the money or the finances to get a computer, a laptop, whatever, they can come here and research,” he said.

The Monroe County Library is located on West Main Street.

It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.