5 charged in Monroe County Jail meth bust

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five people are charged in connection to a drug trafficking investigation at the Monroe County Jail.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies intercepted a trafficking amount of methamphetamine on Saturday, July 31, during an attempt to smuggle it into the jail.

Five people, three of which–Justin Donley, Thayer Carter and Darrius Berry–were already being detained in the jail, were charged.

Marissa Spears and Ashley Ritner have been arrested since.

All five are charged with trafficking meth, felony crossing guard lines and felony use of communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction.