5 charged in Monroe County Jail meth bust

Five people are charged in connection to a drug trafficking investigation at the Monroe County Jail.
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –  Five people are charged in connection to a drug trafficking investigation at the Monroe County Jail.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies intercepted a trafficking amount of methamphetamine on Saturday, July 31, during an attempt to smuggle it into the jail.

Five people, three of which–Justin Donley, Thayer Carter and Darrius Berry–were already being detained in the jail, were charged.

Marissa Spears and Ashley Ritner have been arrested since.

All five are charged with trafficking meth, felony crossing guard lines and felony use of communication facility in committing or facilitating a drug transaction.

Jail Inmate Spears Marissa Jordan Front 08052021 033728 256 Pm

Marissa Spears

Jail Inmate Ritner Ashley Renee Front 08052021 033805 383 Pm

Ashley Ritner

Jail Inmate Donley Justin Michael Front 11062019 111924 433 Am

Justin Donley

Jail Inmate Carter Thayer Colton Front 08052021 033603 54 Pm 1

Thayer Carter

Jail Inmate Berry Darius Monruell Front 08052021 033636 615 Pm 1

Darius Berry

 

