Monroe County woman dies in house fire

UPDATE: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of Wednesday's fire as 63-year-old Joanne Turner of Forsyth.

Monroe County Fire Department reporting one person dead after a porch fire Monroe County Fatal Fire

UPDATE: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim of Wednesday’s fire as 63-year-old Joanne Turner of Forsyth.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) — One person is dead following a deadly fire in Monroe County Wednesday.

According to the Monroe County Fire Department, the call came in just before 11 a.m. from a home at 134 Sutton Road.

County and City of Forsyth firefighters worked to put out the flames and rescue the victim inside.

According to County Fire Chief Matt Jackson, an unidentified female was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Fire Chief Jackson says 40% of the home was impacted by the fire.

“With reports from families who were on scene, where the victim was last seen, we made our way to that location as quickly as we could,” he said. “There was some obstacles in the house, and of course visibility is always zero, using thermal imagery to try to locate that victim.”

According to Chief Jackson, the fire begin on the porch but the cause is still under investigation.