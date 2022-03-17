Monroe County deputy, K9 injured following high-speed chase, crash on I-75

It happened Wednesday just after 3:30 p.m.

Juan Boone (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody and a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy and K-9 deputy “Gustav” are recovering after a high-speed chase led to a crash Wednesday afternoon on I-75.

It happened just after 3:30, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A deputy tried to stop a vehicle near mile marker 185 southbound, but the driver fled. The suspect, 33-year-old Juan Boone of Americus, crashed his vehicle about four miles later. The deputy also crashed. Boone then got out of his vehicle and ran.

“The suspect was soon apprehended and transported to the Monroe County Jail,” the release said.

Boone is being held on multiple charges, including felony fleeing and eluding an officer. He also has outstanding warrants from another agency.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for his injuries and K-9 “Gustav” was taken to a vet for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office did not specify their conditions.

