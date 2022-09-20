Monroe County deputies warn of TikTok challenge following auto theft arrest

A 14-year-old is facing theft and entering auto charges

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a TikTok challenge following the arrest of a 14-year-old for auto theft.

Deputies were investigating two stolen vehicles in the Juliette area on Friday, September 16th and Saturday, September 17th.

Deputies recovered both vehicles, and a 14-year is facing theft and entering auto charges.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a TikTok challenge on social media that encourages individuals to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Deputies say the challenge educates individuals on how to steal the vehicles.

Deputies remind drivers to make sure vehicles are locked and keys are not left inside the vehicle.