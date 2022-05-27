Monroe County deputies searching for missing Gwinnett County man

Deputies are searching for Edward Knight.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing Gwinnett County man.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found an abandoned vehicle on Highway 341 near Billy Harris Road. The vehicle was last occupied by Edward Knight who was reported missing from Gwinnett County.

Deputies say Knight has several medical problems, including dementia. He was last seen wearing a green, long sleeve, button down shirt, with black or blue sweatpants and blue tennis shoes.

If you have seen him, gave him a ride or know where he may be, contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 487-994-7010 or call 911.